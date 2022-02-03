Great-granddaughter of Michael Collins' bodyguard among Navy's latest female recruits

A record number of women were among the latest group of recruits to graduate to ordinary ratings in the Naval Service, including one whose great-grandfather was a bodyguard for General Michael Collins.

The nine women were among a 28-strong recruit class who took part in a 'passing out parade' at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island, after completing 23 weeks of intensive training.

The occasion was made all the more special because it was the first time in two years that family and friends were invited to attend, due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Best Recruit award went to Éadaoin O'Riordan, 24, from Bandon, Co. Cork, affectionately described by the rest of her colleagues as 'The Mammy of the Class'.

She is a qualified emergency medical technician, who has volunteered with the Red Cross and Order of Malta, and until recently was a security officer at the Depuy plant in Cork. “I was surprised by the award, but delighted," she said.

"I always wanted to join the navy as I'm an outdoors person. I love watersports. I wanted a challenge.”

Seana O'Connor, 26, from Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, worked in a pharmacy until recently. For years she "wanted to join the military". She did some interviews for the army, but decided the Naval Service “would be more fun".

She proudly pointed out her great-grandfather, Richard Crosbie, from Belfast, was one of Collins' bodyguards.

Simone Tighe, 20, from Co Roscommon, worked for the previous two years in Tesco.

I wanted to join the navy since I was eight. I was determined to come here. My uncle and godfather, Paddy O'Connor, is a retired chief petty officer.

"When I was young I used to spend summers sailing with him. That's what got my interest in the navy going,” she said.

It wasn't until 1995 that women were allowed to join the force. One of the first to sign up was Roberta O'Brien, a native of Bansha, Co. Tipperary. She made history in 2020 by becoming the first woman to reach the rank of commander.

The same year Patricia O'Sullivan, from Ballydehob in West Cork, became the first woman to be appointed to the rank of chief petty officer and sub-lieutenant Tahlia Britton, from Co. Donegal, became the navy's first woman diver.

The award for 'best kit' went to Zygimantas Starta, 23, who was born in Lithuania. Another Lithuanian, Laimis Leonvicias, 25, was among the recruit class. The 'best shot' award was presented to William Kenny, 24, a carpenter from Co Laois.

The ceremony was overseen by Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone, along with Officer Commanding at the Naval College, Commander Caoimhin MacUnfraidh.