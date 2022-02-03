Seamus Maguire: New case opened by commission investigating the 'disappeared'

For the first time in over a decade, a new name has been added to the list of 'the disappeared' - those abducted, murdered, and buried in secret by dissident Republicans during the Troubles.

Seamus Maguire disappeared a short time after leaving his home in Aghagallon, near Lurgan in Antrim more than 50 years ago.

His will be the first new case opened by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) for more than ten years.

Since the ICLVR was established by British and Irish Governments in 1999, it has investigated 16 other cases including those of Jean McConville, Peter Wilson, Kevin McKee and Charlie Armstrong.

Some 13 of the now 17 cases undertaken by the commission have resulted in the finding of remains.

Aside from Mr Maguire, the only three disappeared yet to be located by the commission are Josephy Lynsey, who vanished in 1972, Columba McVeigh, who was abducted in 1975, and British Army Officer Robert Nairac, who disappeared in 1977.

Seamus Maguire was around 26 years old when he vanished around 1973, 1974. It is believed republican paramilitaries carried out his abduction and subsequent murder.

The ICLVR says it is commencing the investigation on foot of new evidence provided to it by the PSNI.

Framed pictures of Joe Lynskey (left), and SAS Captain Robert Nairac, two of the 4 cases being investigated by the ICLVR. Picture: Alan Lewis

Information provided to the commission is inadmissible in criminal proceedings.

Any remains discovered through its work do not undergo forensic testing, apart from for the purposes of an inquest to establish the identity of a deceased person or the circumstances in which they died.

The commission also has the power of entry, enforcable by a warrant, to search any location in Northern Ireland.

"It is believed that republican paramilitaries were involved, though it is not yet clear which wing of the IRA was involved," ICLVR investigator Geoff Knupfer said in a statement.

"As with all our cases, our sole aim is to locate and recover the remains to return them to Seamus' family. It is a purely humanitarian case."

A spokesperson for Mr Maguire’s family asked the public to respect their privacy, and urged anyone who might have information to contact the authorities.

"Seamus was a much-loved eldest son. His mother looked for him for many years," the spokesperson said.

"The family's wish is that he is brought home and given a Christian burial."