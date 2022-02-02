Tenants could take case against landlord if €100 electricity credit is not passed on

Tenants could take a case against their landlord if the €100 credit being given to all electricity account holders in the coming weeks is not passed on to them.

For those who have their electricity costs included as part of their rent, the Department of Communications is working with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) on an information campaign to make renters aware of the scheme and their entitlements.

It is estimated that about 2.1m domestic electricity account holders will benefit from the once-off scheme.

All electricity customers, including pay-as-you-go customers, will receive a one-time €100 off their energy bill, which will be automatically applied to their accounts.

Last week, the Cabinet approved the €210m scheme and the text of the Electricity Costs (Domestic Electricity Accounts) Emergency Measures Bill. It is expected that the once-off €100 will be credited to accounts by the end of March.

The Government had faced calls to assist households across the country facing a surge in the cost of living over the past year.

Dr Tricia Keilthy, the head of social justice at St Vincent de Paul, said the €100 measure would make a difference to households that are struggling, “but it’s not going to be enough for some”.

According to the Central Statistics Office’s most recent Consumer Price Index, the cost of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 27.4% in the 12 months to December 2021.

In response to a parliamentary question, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said that where the electricity bill is included as part of someone’s rent, the department advised that passing on any portion of this credit is a matter between the account holder and the tenant.

Mr Ryan, in another recent parliamentary response, said his department, along with the Department of Housing, was working with the RTB to “ensure that those due the payment in rented accommodation receive the benefit of this payment”.

He said there were about 300,000 tenancies registered with the RTB and that the majority of these would be for tenants who have the electricity bill in their own name or pay their landlord for their electricity based on an actual bill. They should receive the benefit directly, he said.

A public information campaign should "ensure that any tenants, expected to be a small minority, for whom electricity costs are not separate from overall rental cost are aware of the scheme and entitlements”, Mr Ryan said.

Should a dispute arise, there are existing dispute resolution mechanisms provided by the RTB, he added.