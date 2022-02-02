Pay and 'antiquated' culture hindering 'unsecure' Defence Forces cybersecurity

Pay and culture are two of the biggest challenges facing the Defence Forces if it is to build a proper cybersecurity unit, according to a senior engineer in the Irish navy.

Writing in the Defence Forces Review 2021, Lieutenant Commander Ferghal Tubridy said that a lack of cyber skills more generally threatened both public safety and finances.

“As demonstrated through the malware attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE), the effects of a cyberattack have highlighted that the kernel of technology in use in the public sector is disjointed and unsecure,” he said.

“Furthermore, there is a significant skills void, and the processes and culture in place are antiquated. Continuing on this path will perpetuate increased risk both financially and to the public at large.”

The Naval Service officer said that best practice internationally has been to “resource and integrate intelligence, military, and policing elements” into an all-encompassing cyber-response unit tasked with implementing a rigorous approach to national cybersecurity.

But he said the most significant challenges facing militaries in cybersecurity were personnel issues.

“Today, high-tech skilled personnel can demand a premium from various companies in the private sector. The challenge for the military is not only in recruiting individuals but also in retaining them.”

He said experts have said the militaries have to change their thinking “to attract and create an environment where cyber specialists and cyber warriors are valued”.

He added: “The UK military has realised this and is actively seeking people who would not usually fit the profile of the traditional military personnel.”

Lt Cdr Tubridy said a secondary issue facing militaries is that most people talented in the cyber world are young, compared to their would-be superiors – and that experts have highlighted a difference between cyber competence and military competence.

“However, if the military is to encourage individuals with the cyber capability to join up, there needs to be a mindset shift amongst senior personnel both in the military and civil departments," he said. "There needs to be a willingness to accept the benefits of having a diversity of thought and culture.”

He said researchers compared the military culture of order and discipline, compared to a “hacker culture” of individuality, curiosity and creativity.

In his paper in the review, which is published by the Defence Forces in academic collaboration with Maynooth University, Lieutenant Colonel Timothy O'Brien said the Defence Forces provided 3,226 operations to the State in 2020 under its Aid to the Civil Power (ATCP) duty.

This compared to 3,541 in 2019 and 3,408 in 2017.

This included 1,070 Garda Air Support Missions (1,199 in 2019 and 991 in 2017) and 81 bomb disposal call-outs (88 in 2019 and 100 in 2017). It assisted in 12 search operations (15 in 2019 and eight in 2017) and six cash-in-transit escorts (five in 2019 and four in 2017).

The 192-page review comes as the Commission on the Defence Forces is due to report soon.