Tony Holohan: 80% of eligible population has been boosted

The world is still facing a pandemic but the success of the vaccination programme in Ireland and Europe means many restrictions can be re-assessed, the Oireachtas Health Committee heard on Wednesday.

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) told the committee restrictions including mask-wearing and singing in schools will be discussed at their meeting on February 17, with fresh advice expected for government then.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he expects new guidelines “in the short term” from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

However, he said: “The majority of the measures that have been important will continue to be important.”

There are 32 members now on the reduced Nphet, but there is still much work to do, he said.

The HSE and government will consider how the vaccination infrastructure and testing and tracing system will be maintained, he told Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.

“We need to keep working to ensure that we are able to shape the response,” he said. “We don’t expect to be advising the need to test every individual irrespective of the severity of symptoms.”

He said a plan is being developed for the use of anti-virals and other Covid-19 treatments over the long term.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Paddy Cummins /Collins Dublin

There is no advice yet around whether teens aged 13 to 16 will need a booster, Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer said. So far only 10 EU countries have adopted this measure, he said.

Senator Martin Conway and TD Cathal Crowe asked Nphet to discuss antigen tests including comments made by Professor Philip Nolan last year equating antigen testing with ‘snake oil’.

“In general terms, the advice that we give is they are useful in certain circumstances, in particular in the circumstance of high incidence,” Dr Holohan said.

“You can trust the result of the test much more in those situations.”

Amárach data shows even up to this week “ a significant proportion” of symptomatic people getting a negative result from an antigen test do not isolate or go for PCR tests, he said. This data is on the Department of Health website.

Dr Glynn said, in response to questions about the prevalence of long Covid from People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, studies are ongoing in Ireland. Some UK studies point to a rate as high as 10% among adults while others found just over 2%, he said.

Up to now, 80% of the eligible population are boosted, he said. On Tuesday 46 of the 66 people in ICUs were not boosted, he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet modelling group, said while case numbers remain high it is clear now vaccines significantly reduced the effects of Omicron.

“In terms of case numbers we are at the more pessimistic end,” he said.

“But the vaccines exceeded expectation in terms of their protection against people getting severely ill and requiring critical care. Hospitalisations are around central (scenario), we peaked at over 1,000 people in hospitals.”

He said the Omicron wave was less severe in terms of deaths than many countries expected, saying: “we couldn’t have known that in advance, it would have been foolishly risky to imagine that might happen.”