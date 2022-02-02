Social Democrats table motion to stop debt collectors' pursuit of cancer patients

The Government have not laid out a timeline for ending the use of debt collectors to pursue cancer patients.

The Social Democrats tabled a motion on Wednesday calling on the Government to cease in-patient charges for those receiving cancer treatment and the use of debt collectors to pursue those who have not paid.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was not present for the debate, and while Minister of State Mary Butler said the Government would not table a counter-motion, little detail was given on whether the Government would actually stop the practice.

Social Democrat co-leader Roisin Shortall, tabled the motion noting: "It is quite remarkable how efficient the health service can be when it is owed money."

Ms Shortall said patients were stuck in the "twilight zone of the Irish health service. They are at the sharp end of a two-tier system.

The practice of hiring debt collectors is especially disgraceful.

"It is meant to intimidate patients.

"What matters is the absolute lack of sensitivity and understanding being shown to cancer patients."

One cancer patient quoted described the debt collector's pursuit as "bullying".

Ms Shortall said:

She was told that if she did not pay up, her name would be blacklisted with things like car loans, home loans or even mobile phone contracts.

"Instead of winding down this deplorable practice, it appears that the HSE has actually intensified its pursuit of patients."

The Dáil also heard many HSE-run hospitals are still charging for their car parks, with the average cost for car parking for cancer patients at around €62 per week, despite a Programme for Government commitment to introduce a cap on hospital car parking charges, with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda charges up to €25 a day.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon said the Government: “recognises a moral obligation for people to pay — not their amoral failure to provide affordable and accessible services.” Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said the house "should not lose sight" of the improvements in cancer care.

"The Government will work to improve services for all, especially those on lower incomes, to ensure all patients will get faster and more efficient treatment regardless of means," she said.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy replied: "I'm not hearing that you're going to do anything in respect of debt collectors and in-patient charges."