Tony Holohan to warn of 'ongoing need' for some public health measures

There will be "an ongoing need" to maintain some public health measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, the chief medical officer will tell TDs and senators tomorrow.

Tony Holohan is due to update the Oireachtas health committee on how the easing of restrictions two weeks ago has gone. In his opening statement, Dr Holohan is expected to tell members that while "the pandemic is not over, the epidemiological profile of Covid-19 nationally provides a broadly positive outlook" but that some measures, such as mask-wearing, will likely remain in place for some time.

These will include protective measures in schools and mask-wearing, as well as continuing to promote the benefits of vaccination, which Dr Holohan says is the reason for our "much-improved" situation.

Some public health measures are still needed

"Covid-19 still poses a risk to public health. In this regard, there will be an ongoing need to retain some public health measures to reduce risk. Protective measures should remain in place in primary and secondary schools, masks should continue to be worn in all settings where currently regulated for, and we must continue to encourage everyone to complete their primary and booster programmes of vaccination.

Masks will also continue to play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19. It is important that people wear the mask that is most appropriate to them and the circumstances they may be in, ensuring it is well fitted and worn correctly.

Dr Holohan will tell the committee that while case numbers remain quite high, they are not being met with similar rises in hospitalisations or ICU admissions.

Case numbers in hospitals are decreasing

"The number of confirmed cases in hospital has decreased, with the average number of newly-confirmed cases in hospital each day also reducing. The total numbers of confirmed cases in ICU, daily admissions, and cases requiring mechanical ventilation have decreased. The number of Covid-19 patients in receipt of advanced respiratory support in hospital settings outside of ICU has also reduced."

He will tell the committee that the evidence of the Omicron variant, as well as Ireland's experience of it, "indicate that the burden of severe health outcomes appears reduced compared to previous waves of infection".

Dr Holohan will use the committee to tell immunocompromised people that, while they may be anxious, it is safe for them to resume daily life and that it is safe to resume socialising, work and travel.

"It is recognised that the removal of restrictions, while very welcome, will cause anxiety for some. In particular, this may be the case for many people who are immunocompromised or more vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19.

I wish to assure those who may be anxious that the risks associated with Covid-19 are greatly reduced through vaccination and that, with appropriate caution, they should go about their daily lives.

The CMO will stress the need, however, to "remain vigilant and ensure that our response is agile and flexible, with an ability to respond rapidly and appropriately to any emerging threat".