Most of us are still revelling in the easing of Covid-19 measures, but for a large portion of the population, the lifting of restrictions has been a significant source of anxiety.

For those with a disability or deemed to be at high risk from Covid, the rush to ‘return to normal’ has made them feel even more overlooked than before, fearing they've been left behind without the public health measures required to keep them safe.

Catherine Gallagher, 24, has scoliosis, arthrogryposis, and a non-progressive neuromuscular disorder.

Like many others, she has been ‘cocooning’ since the Covid-19 pandemic began almost two years ago.

Ms Gallagher has “a mixture” of feelings about the decision to lift restrictions, though recognises that a lot of people now have a “pep in their step”.

Lockdown has not ended for her, she said.

“I think we’re uncomfortable with that fact. There’s a lot of pushback to that and it’s not a case of us wanting to be in lockdown or wanting other people to put their life on pause indefinitely,” she explained.

“But I think some of the rhetoric, some of the commentary, does challenge your sense of worth for yourself and for your life.”

Catherine Gallagher, 24: 'I feel like my 20s are kind of flashing before my eyes. So many parts of my life are on pause.'

After two years of cocooning, she is starting to feel fatigued by it all and said there is work to be done to allow people such as herself to feel safe and confident in returning to pre-pandemic activities.

“I feel like my 20s are kind of flashing before my eyes. So many parts of my life are on pause,” she said.

“At the minute, I’m getting a bit tired of it, and I’m just worried over the next three months that people like myself could be left behind.”

Her concerns are mainly compounded by the absence of information on when anti-viral drugs for coronavirus will be available in Ireland.

The lack of ventilation and air quality in public buildings is another source of anxiety.

“I’m worried that if there isn’t a sense of urgency about getting proper air quality assurances in our schools, how long do we have to wait for other settings?” she asked.

If both of these elements were in place, she would feel “a lot better about things”.

“I don’t feel particularly confident right now. I’m just being very careful,” she added.

Disabled Women Ireland (DWI) has warned that the “rapid” easing of Covid-19 restrictions has become “a major source of anxiety” for disabled people, many of whom are high risk.

A spokesperson for the organisation said there has been no consideration for disabled people who do not have the same opportunity as others to minimise contacts or avoid higher-risk areas, due to limited options around transport and in-person support.

Return to the workplace

The organisation is hearing from many disabled people who are stressed about being forced to return to the workplace.

“Overall, the rush to ‘return to normal’ has hammered home to many in the disabled community just how overlooked we’ve been throughout the pandemic and before, and how the convenience of the majority is too often given more value than our lives and safety,” a spokesperson said.

We also want to see our friends and live our lives, but the overnight lifting of restrictions for political reasons with insufficient planning again shows how disabled people are at the back of the queue in national planning.”

Amy Hassett, 25, a co-director at DWI said there was a lot of frustration among her friends and acquaintances.

“When the pandemic started, everybody started working remotely and learning remotely and that offered a lot of new opportunities for disabled people to study and work in more flexible environments,” she said.

“There is a lot of frustration at the moment that that is being rowed back and rowed back in a way that is not accessible.”

The PhD student said the return to the workplace could have been done in a manner that offered disabled people the chance to work and study remotely.

“But there doesn’t seem to be a lot of support to make that happen.”

Recommendations for the use of respirator masks by high-risk individuals as well as the use of antigen tests are also not sustainable as people with disabilities do not have the funds to afford such protections, she said.

“Even when there are things that you can do to keep yourself safe, there is no system put in place to help us get those things.”