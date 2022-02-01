Single charger for all devices moves a step closer

The conundrum of different chargers for different devices is another major step closer to being solved, with a major hurdle cleared in the bid to introduce a single universal charger for the EU.

After more than 10 years since first being mooted and amid resistance from tech giant Apple, the European Council has greenlit the European Commission's proposal in September last year for one single charge type for devices.

The Council, made up of ministers and heads of state from national governments of the 27 members, said it has agreed on a common charger proposal, and once the European Parliament, made up of MEPs from various countries, agrees similar, negotiations will begin.

"The proposal aims to makes sure that it is no longer needed to buy a new charger every time you purchase a new mobile phone or similar item and that all devices can be recharged using the same charger," the council said.

It has long been the bane of consumers having to use different chargers for various devices, with an Apple phone, headphones, or tablet using certain types of connection and the likes of Samsung phones and other phones using different USB C connections.

Then, there are older devices that still charge from USB A chargers, while laptops needed for work have a totally different type of charger for various models.

It potentially costs consumers hundreds of euro to have all types of connections on hand to power their tablets, smartphones, headphones, and other gadgets.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, who has long advocated for a common charger in the EU Parliament, said it would significantly save €250m a year for consumers, as well as cut needless waste from electronic devices.