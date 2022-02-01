Woman (60s) dies following accident on farm in Co Laois

Woman (60s) dies following accident on farm in Co Laois

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene between Portlaoise and Mountrath, just after 5pm yesterday. Picture Denis Minihane.

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:16
Sarah Slater

A woman in her 60s has died following a workplace accident at a farm in Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene between Portlaoise and Mountrath, just after 5pm yesterday.

The woman suffered significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and the farm has been preserved for investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident that occurred at a farm in the Portlaoise area of Co Laois on the evening of Monday, January 31st, 2022.

“A woman in her 60s was fatally injured during this incident and pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.” 

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Authority is carrying out a two-week farm safety inspection campaign.

The campaign focuses on the safe management of livestock during calving season when the risk of injury to farmers increases significantly.

Over the last decade, 196 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland.

