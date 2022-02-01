Performers and crew of The Lion King subjected to 'vile' racist abuse on way home from Dublin show

Several performers and crew members of The Lion King musical have been subjected to racial abuse on their way home from a show in Dublin.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, where the show has been staged since late December, condemned the “vile” incident and said that it has been reported to gardaí.

"Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemns all forms of discrimination," a spokesperson for the venue said in a statement.

"It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on December 31.

"We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident."

The theatre urged that those responsible "be held accountable."

Those behind the production said it was "an instrument to change hearts and minds" and that the show has been "a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe" since it was first staged 25 years ago.

"It is in this spirit that the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland," the spokesperson added.

The Irish Examiner has contacted An Garda Síochána for comment.