Russian ambassador asked to appear before Oireachtas committee

The Russian ambassador to Ireland has been requested to appear before the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee as warships make their way to Irish waters to carry out manoeuvres.

Committee chairman Charlie Flanagan has asked Yury Filatov to attend the committee to discuss the Ukraine crisis, Russian exercises off Ireland's coast, and the ambassador's meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Sean Clancy

Defence Minister Simon Coveney expressed confidence in Mr Clancy in the Dáil today after telling Wednesday's meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that he was "surprised" to see it referenced on social media.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said that the Government is aware that gas prices could increase due to tensions in Russia and that social protection measures like the exceptional needs payment and fuel allowance will be kept under review.

"We had the biggest social protect budget in 14 years, we had across-the-board increases, and in addition to the across-the-board increases, we had targeted increases in a number of different areas," she said.

We're all obviously very conscious that the cost of living has gone up, and continues to go up.

"These are things that we certainly keep in review, that we will continue to do that because that's the role of social protection to look out to the people who are receiving these benefits."

Fine Gael TD Michael Creed warned that a threatened land war between Russia and Ukraine would be like "Syria on steroids".

Former minister for agriculture Michael Creed. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The former agriculture minister has said there now needs to be a debate around Ireland's neutrality and our triple-lock system, given Russia's plans to carry out manoeuvres in Irish waters.

This wasn't an application that was made to Ireland that Ireland accepted — this was a notification that we got and the Irish Aviation Authority got. They don't have to apply to us for this to happen," he said of the Russian plan, adding that he wishes it was otherwise.

"We can't divorce all of this from the broader global context, which is the Ukrainian crisis. I mean, you have to ask yourself, why is it that, for the first time ever as is my understanding, the Russians would seek to do a military or naval manoeuvre in this area?"

The Cork North West TD added that he would not like to see Irish fishermen putting themselves in harm's way.

Mr Creed said he would welcome a discussion on Ireland's neutrality, given the rising tensions.

"I think the triple-lock is all very well in theory — in other words, a government approval, a Dáil approval and the United Nations approval for actions by the Irish military — but a UN approval requires a unanimous decision by all five permanent members of the Security Council," he told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne show.

And therein is the problem for us, insofar as it effectively outsources or gives a veto to others on actions that we might take.

"There are many times when we see humanitarian crisis developing, and say somebody should do something, but we are hamstrung ourselves from doing something if there isn't unanimity in the Security Council on these matters.

"That's effectively outsourcing or giving a veto to others."