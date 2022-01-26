Russian warships make their way towards Ireland 

Russian warships are making their way towards Ireland, as the Government begins "scenario planning" for economic sanctions being imposed on Moscow.

Nato is monitoring a task group of Russian ships travelling through the Norwegian Sea towards Ireland to participate in a live-fire exercise off the south coast.

A nuclear-powered submarine is among the group of ships due to conduct military drills in the waters 240km from the Cork coastline.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said his department is examining the impact of EU sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine and any potential counter-sanctions that may be imposed.

His department is profiling how such measures would affect Irish businesses.

He said the experiences of Covid had shown how businesses can be helped through an international crisis.

Mr Varadkar also reiterated that planned Russian naval exercises off the Irish coast are unwelcome and a matter of concern.

Reports have suggested that the vessels on their way toward Irish waters are carrying anti-ship missiles and anti-submarine systems.

The exercise is said to be Russia seeking to show Europe that its military is capable of conducting operations on its western sea borders.

Russia is demanding security guarantees from the West, including a promise by Nato never to extend membership to Ukraine.

Nato has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and Nato.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, meanwhile, has expressed surprise that a meeting took place between his own Defence Forces chief of staff and the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

Mr Coveney told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that he was “surprised, to put it mildly” at Lieutenant General Seán Clancy’s meeting with Yury Filatov.

The meeting heard that Lieutenant General Clancy said the meeting was part of a round of engagements with diplomats.

Cork North West TD and former minister Michael Creed raised the timing and appropriateness of the meeting.