Leaving Cert 'was never truly equitable', says Sinn Féin

The Leaving Certificate was never truly equitable even before the pandemic and reflects existing inequalities and injustice that exist in Irish society, the Dáil has heard.

Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire made the claim as part of his motion calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert of calculated grades and written examinations.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said the Leaving Cert "is not without its merits entirely".

“But it is a form of evaluation that places too much pressure on a final, terminal exam, it doesn't evaluate all skills, and it doesn't have the flexibility that we should have for modern students," he said.

“I think that is a vitally important thing in this pandemic year to respond to the challenges students face. Some forget the fact that the Leaving Cert was never truly equitable in any event.

It reflects already existing inequalities and injustice that exist in Irish society.

“Students [are] saying to me that the anxiety and the stress and the uncertainty is becoming unbearable. So the first thing that they need is clarity.”

The Labour Party’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin told Education Minister Norma Foley she has the opportunity to “stand up in the face of those who sound like Shirley Valentine's husband Joe who say that we have always had steak on Thursday” when it comes to the Leaving Cert.

“I don't understand why so many voices in education are so welded, so married to the traditional Leaving Cert," he said.

"What's so glorious about it? It doesn't really reflect the abilities of young people as they go into the next stage of their lives, and it is out of date. It’s brutal. It's cruel.”

Ms Foley said she appreciates that examination year students have faced significant challenges in their learning as a result of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

However, she said that she and the Department of Education are currently involved in a “process of engagement with education stakeholders regarding State Examinations 2022”.

She told the Dáil: “It is important that this process be allowed to conclude to inform the decision that will be taken.

“Consequently, the Government is putting forward a counter-motion to allow this process to conclude.”

Earlier, teaching unions reiterated they want a standalone Leaving Cert to go ahead this summer, but want further changes to the exams.

Unions remain committed

Both the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) say they remain committed to the holding of all State exams this year.

ASTI said it is committed to “the preservation of Ireland’s high quality, fair and independent State Exams system”.

“Every feasible adjustment to the written exams should be considered to give students as much confidence as possible as they continue their preparations,” the union said in a statement.

The TUI is also calling for further changes to this year’s exam papers to take account of the disruption to learning experienced by students.

“A new survey of members shows that 75% believe that the modifications to course content announced in August 2021 are not sufficient given the effects of the pandemic and that further changes to the papers are required.”