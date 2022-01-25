Leaving Cert 2022: Teaching unions call for standalone exams to go ahead

Teaching unions want a standalone Leaving Cert to go ahead this summer, but are calling for further changes to the exams.

Both the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) say they remain committed to the holding of all State exams this year.

It comes as talks continue this week on planning for the 2022 State exams, and ahead of a motion due to come before the Dáil this Tuesday afternoon, calling for students to be provided with a hybrid model.

Asti said it is committed to “the preservation of Ireland’s high quality, fair and independent State Exams system”.

“Every feasible adjustment to the written exams should be considered to give students as much confidence as possible as they continue their preparations,” the union said in a statement.

The TUI is also calling for further changes to this year’s exam papers to take account of the disruption to learning experienced by students.

“A new survey of members shows that 75% believe that the modifications to course content announced in August 2021 are not sufficient given the effects of the pandemic and that further changes to the papers are required.”

In 2021, students were expected to answer a reduced number of questions in each exam with the same time allocation.

“This is again required in 2022."

Clarity is needed now so that teaching and learning has the requisite focus over the coming months.

“Anecdotally, we are hearing that the current indecision is negatively affecting student engagement with important Leaving Certificate tasks and decisions.”

Second-level teachers are currently implementing curricular revisions for the Leaving Certificate 2022, according to Asti.

“In addition, once-off arrangements for oral exams in Irish and modern foreign languages and the music practical exam are being introduced.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Education Minister Norma Foley and department officials are continuing to engage with the advisory group on planning for the State exams.

Both through plenary meetings of that group and through bilateral meetings between the department and Minister and individual group members.

A further meeting of the advisory group is likely to be held in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the OECD is to review the Leaving Cert process in 2020 and 2021 to “fully capture the lessons that can be learned”.

The Oireachtas education committee resumed its discussions on reforming the Leaving Cert at a meeting this Tuesday morning.

The committee heard that the Department of Education is currently engaging with the OECD to carry out a review of the processes brought in due to Covid-19 to “capture the reflections and use them as lessons” going forward.