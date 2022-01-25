Gardaí identify men in probe of alleged sexual assaults in Sligo 

Gardaí have identified a number of adult men in relation to alleged sexual assaults on two teenage girls at separate locations in Sligo town.

The investigation is awaiting the results of interviews with the two girls, which have to be conducted by trained detectives and according to strict protocols to protect the wellbeing of the children.

Sources said that this process cannot be rushed and that a series of meetings with relevant people have to take place before a decision to take a formal statement from the alleged victims.

The statements will be taken by dedicated specialist Garda child interviewers, who are trained and experienced in dealing with minors.

It is understood that if all the necessary preparations are in place and the girls are in a position to talk about what happened, formal statements might be taken in the coming days.

Alleged attacks

The alleged attacks occurred in two separate, but nearby, locations, last Saturday night, between 8pm and 10pm.

The locations, at St Mary’s GAA grounds on the Ballydoogan Rd and at a nearby house on Oakfield Rd, have been subject to forensic and DNA examinations.

The results of these examinations may be able to assist the Garda investigation team.

It is not clear how the suspects, understood to be aged in their mid-20s, came into contact with the girls or how the girls ended up back in the house or were in the GAA grounds afterwards.

Initial indications suggest there was no abduction or physical force involved, but sources stress the investigation is at a very early stage and the interviews have yet to be conducted.

Gardaí are understood to be treating it as “non-consensual sexual activity”.

Under Irish law, juveniles aged 16 or younger are not legally old enough to give consent to a sexual act, regardless of whether force or pressure was applied on them or not.

Gardaí will examine the girls’ mobile phones to see if there were any messages or calls leading up to or during the alleged attacks and determine who else might need to be spoken to.

Suspects

It is understood that the two suspects are known to gardaí in the town.

It is expected that other occupants of the house, and anyone who had access to it on Saturday night, will be identified and spoken to.

Gardaí will have talked to the girls and their parents and informed them that the Garda child interviewers will be involved in any further investigations.

There are thought to be two or three child interviewers in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, who have considerable experience behind them.

Sources said the process can move “very slowly” and that the gardaí speak to social workers and the parents before any interviews take place.

The interviews will not be conducted in the station but in a safe place that is more informal and comfortable.