McDonald’s to launch Chicken Big Mac

The new Chicken Big Mac (McDonald’s/PA)

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 09:16
Josie Clarke

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in Ireland and UK.

The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.

The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.

It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.

The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry in Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Salted Caramel will also be returning, while the recently introduced McPlant will become a permanent fixture in all restaurants across Ireland and the UK.

