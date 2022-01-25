HSE to apologise for care deficiencies in Kerry mental health services

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is due to publish a report of a review of treatment received by more than 1,300 children and young people at its South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services over three and a half years up until April 2021.

The report is due to be published on Wednesday.

RTÉ reports the HSE will be issuing written apologies to around 250 families for care deficiencies identified in the review.

The review was commissioned by the HSE after concerns were raised about the treatment of a number of children and teenagers attending the service.

The review was conducted by a 13-person team, led by Dr Sean Maskey, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist based in London.

The files of around 50 patients were examined, however, after this, the HSE decided to review the files of everyone who attended the services between July 2016 and April 2021.

It is understood the review deals with inappropriate prescribing of medication, missing medical notes and issues relating to diagnoses.

Copies of the report will be sent to the families, where the review identified significant problems with the treatment their children received, and also to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

In a statement, the HSE said: "Our priority remains the young people affected and their families.

"Before we publish the report formally, we want to make sure that young people and their families receive the report summary and other documentation which will support them in reading and processing this detailed report."

The HSE has appealed for time and space to be able to communicate directly with the families of the young people involved.

Verbal apologies were initially given to young people and their families at individual meetings with the HSE back in November, however, these will now be repeated in writing when the final report is published.

The HSE is operating an information line for those affected - 1800 742 800 - which is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.