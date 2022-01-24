Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they continue investigation into body brought to post office

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen Peadar Doyle, whose body was brought to a Carlow post office on Friday morning, in the days prior to his death.

Mr Doyle's body was brought by his nephew and another man to claim his pension at Hosey’s shop and post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow.

The postmortem examination carried out at University Hospital Waterford has determined there was no foul play but was only able to estimate the time of death as some time on Friday morning.

A postmortem on the 66-year-old school caretaker found that he did not die suddenly at 11am last Friday.

The garda investigation has also found evidence which proves Mr Doyle was alive earlier that morning rather than being dead for many hours, or even days, before the incident.

Speaking on KCLR FM, Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan from the Divisional Headquarters of the Kilkenny Division and who is leading the investigation, gave his sympathies to the Doyle family.

“You know there’s a man who is being laid to rest this morning in Carlow. Our investigations are taking several aspects. One is the potential fraud and the attempt to withdraw his pension and what crime was committed there.

The second and I think the more important aspect is the human and the welfare aspect of it. (We want to establish) when exactly Mr Doyle died, was he in poor health prior to his death and what type of care did he get in the hours or the days prior to his death, as well by those who were responsible for him?

“So those are aspects to our investigation that we are anxious to pursue and I suppose from that perspective we know Mr Doyle was deceased in the post office last Friday.

“We know that he collected his pension himself the previous Friday but we are anxious to speak with anyone who spoke to him in the days in between then and last Friday to establish when he was out of the house last and when he was out and about. From that perspective that’s the appeal we would like to make.”

Supt Brennan said that the gardaí have received a “huge amount of assistance already from the (public). It was a hugely traumatic incident for the staff in the post office.” He confirmed that gardaí have spoken with the two men who brought Mr Doyle to the post office and that they received “good co-operation” from them.

“The postmortem has been completed and foul play has been ruled out in that he did not suffer a violent death. It’s the care he received in the hours and prior to (his death) that we are anxious to pursue.

“We have not defined the time of his death definitively. That can be quite difficult to establish and is difficult to pin down exactly,” added Supt Brennan.

Funeral Director Rory Healy of Healy Funeral Directors, who are looking after Mr Doyle’s funeral at Askea Church in Carlow town, said the family are very upset over comments on social media.

“The family are very upset over comments circulating online over the weekend. It’s a very sad case for the people of Pollerton (of Carlow) for the Doyle family, for his four sisters who are heartbroken and his other family members.

“They are very upset over the whole affair. I knew Peadar personally. I looked after his mother, his sister, his brother Lar who predeceased him and whom he lived with. I knew him when he was caretaker at Presentation College. I know Peadar a long time. The family only live a few yards down the road from the funeral home here. It’s very, very sad”.