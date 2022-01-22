Man whose body was brought into post office died of natural causes

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of the man whose body was brought to a Carlow post office yesterday morning in an apparent bid to collect his pension.

The two men who arrived with the 60-year-old's body fled the scene after staff contacted gardaí.

A post mortem was carried out on the remains today, and concluded this afternoon at St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny.

A garda spokesman said that the results would not be released for operational reasons. However, sources said it had shown that the man had died of natural causes.

Gardaí are now focussing their enquiries on what crime, if any, was committed by the men who brought the man’s body to the post office. Gardaí from the Garda Technical Bureau were involved in the investigation and the office of the State Pathologist was also alerted.

An examination was also carried out at the dead man’s house.

There have been no arrests in the case.

It is understood the two men who brought the body to the post office were known to the deceased man.

The investigation will now focus on attempted fraud.

The Irish Examiner reported today that the incident followed a visit to the post office earlier yesterday by a man who said he wanted to collect the pension of a relative. He was told that he could not do so without the relative being present.

It is understood the man was one of the two who later turned up with the remains of the dead man.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry regarding the incident. As well as pursuing whether a crime was committed, officers will prepare a file for the coroner.