No longer a public health rationale for emergency Covid powers, says Donnelly

Almost all of the Covid restrictions were removed in the early hours of yesterday. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 13:07
Michelle McGlynn

The Health Minister has said the emergency powers such as the Digital Covid Certificate are "very serious" and the decision was made to drop them because there is no longer a public health rationale for them.

Stephen Donnelly has admitted that the passes had secondary benefits - like encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted.

However, Mr Donnelly said those were never the primary aim of these kinds of measures.

His comments come as the Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,126 cases of Covid-19 reported.

There were 4,731 PCR confirmed cases and an additional 3,395 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am, there are 845 Covid patients in Irish hospitals, of whom 70 are in intensive care.

More to follow.

<p>Cocaine with an estimated value of €1.4m seized following an operation at Dublin Port.</p>

€2.1m worth of cocaine seized in the space of three days 

