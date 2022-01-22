Gardaí seek help locating man missing for 17 days

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co Waterford.
Cathal Sweeney, 23, is missing from Parliament Street since Wednesday, January 5.
He is described as being 5'6", of slim build with short black hair.
It is not known what Cathal was wearing when he went missing.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cathal is asked to contact Waterford Gardaí on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.