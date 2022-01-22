Mass to mark first anniversary since killing of Urantsetseg Tserendorj 

Family and friends are to gather on Sunday for an anniversary Mass in memory of Urantsetseg Tserendorj — who was killed a year ago after leaving work.

The Mongolian woman had finished a night shift in offices at the Irish Financial Services Centre, where she worked as a cleaner, in Dublin’s north inner city and walked across the plaza.

The attack occurred beside the CHQ building on Custom House Quay at about 9.30pm on January 20, 2021.

Ms Tserendorj, a wife and mother of two, died in the Mater Hospital two weeks later from her injuries.

This allowed her own family back in Mongolia to fly over to say their final goodbyes.

Ulambayar Surenkhor, widower of Urantsetseg Tserendorj is expected to speak at her remembrance Mass: File picture: Collins Courts

Her husband, Ulambayar Surenkhor, and her direct family and friends have organised an anniversary Mass at 12pm on Sunday at St Kevin’s Church on Harrington Street.

It is thought Mr Surenkhor may speak at the Mass.

Green Party Councillor Hazel Chu, who was Dublin Lord Mayor at the time of the killing, said she hoped the ceremony would provide some comfort to the family.

“I and my partner will be going and I hope the Mass will mark for the family some support from the public and let us show we are behind them,” Ms Chu said.

She said she went down to the CHQ area on the anniversary of the attack and laid some flowers on the spot.

Friends and supporters of Urantsetseg Tserendorj, outside the Central Criminal Court in October, where a 15-year-old boy accused of her murder appeared at a hearing. Picture: Collins Courts

“I walk by the Dáil nearly every day and there was the vigil for Ashling Murphy and there’s candles and flowers there and we’ve had the outpouring of grief across the country and that is really important, but it made me think we need to do the same for the other 243 women [killed since 1996], including Urantsetseg.”

She added: “She is remembered by friends and family, but seems to be forgotten as a nation.

“I was mayor at the time and I remember commenting on it, I remember raising awareness about it and we lit a candle at the Mansion House, but I don’t remember any vigil at the scene.”

She said it was during lockdown and there were not many people going out and this would have limited any opportunity to gather or hold a vigil.

Cllr Chu said it was "heartbreaking" that her family had to fly all the way over during lockdown.