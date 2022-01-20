€4m grant announced for music and entertainment sector financially impacted by Covid

€4m grant announced for music and entertainment sector financially impacted by Covid

The grant will be paid for six months from January to June of this year Picture: Pexels/Thibault Trillet

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:56
Caitlín Griffin

A €4m Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) has been announced for those financially affected by Covid-19.

The minister for arts and culture said the scheme would further support performers and individuals in the music business who have been impacted by Covid restrictions.

Catherine Martin said applications for MEBAS will open on Thursday, January 27, and the guidelines will be published on Tuesday, January 25, in advance of the portal opening on the department’s website.

The scheme will operate in a similar manner to CRSS (Covid Restrictions Support Scheme) by providing grants of up to the value of 15% of the average monthly VAT-exclusive turnover prior to the pandemic.

“As part of a suite of measures to support those in the sector, MEBAS was launched in 2021 as a targeted support for self-employed performers and sole traders operating solely in the live entertainment sector who did not qualify for other business supports such as CRSS and who were significantly impacted by restrictions introduced to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Martin said.

To be eligible, individuals/sole traders will need to demonstrate that their 2021 turnover was no more than 40% of their average turnover prior to the pandemic.

The grant will be paid for six months from January to June of this year.

In 2021, MEBAS supported more than 1,000 such performers and live entertainment businesses.

Self-employed individuals and sole traders including performers such as musicians, singers, DJs, lighting and sound crew, and audio equipment suppliers will be eligible to apply.

Entertainment#COVID-19Person: Catherine Martin
