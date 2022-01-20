Taoiseach: Public can look forward to earlier than expected lifting of Covid restrictions

The country can look forward to an earlier than expected lifting of Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin has signalled that the original restrictions, including the 8pm hospitality closing time, which were due to stay in place until the end of the month, will be brought forward to next week.

"The situation is positive. We have come through Omicron better than we might have expected prior to Christmas."

Mr Martin said he will give a "clear and comprehensive statement about what lies ahead both in the short term and in the medium term" after the Cabinet meets tomorrow.

"I think we can look forward to an earlier lifting of restrictions than we might have anticipated," he said.

However, Mr Martin has warned that there could be "another chapter" in Covid and measures such as mask-wearing will remain in place for some time.

The Taoiseach hinted that other groups of workers may be added to those who receive the €1,000 pandemic bonus announced for public healthcare workers yesterday.

It comes as the Government faces calls from representatives of home carers, pharmacy workers, frontline staff in private hospitals and other health-related groups to be included in the scheme.

"It's a very difficult area. But I think we're going to look at certain categories, basically people who were in that frontline, who were engaging with the public and with the patients in particular.

"There was clearly a higher risk within the healthcare arena, without the people in the frontline and our health services we couldn't have come through Covid and they have to be the priority," said the Taoiseach.

He said there will be a day of remembrance on March 20.

"I think the key principle was to recognise, first of all, through the bank holiday, all of the people of this country in terms of remembering those who've lost their lives. Nationally we need to have a day of remembrance."

Encouraging everyone to get a booster, he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "The booster campaign we know in all likelihood will go out to April because of the fact that so many people got Omicron that hadn't been in the position to get to booster and I have to say the booster has been the best weapon we've had against Omicron."

He said he is concerned that younger ages have not got the booster in the same numbers as other age groups.

Mr Martin said a public inquiry into how the State and various services dealt with the pandemic will be carried out as he said lessons must be learned so the country is prepared for any future pandemic or emergency events.

"There should be and there has to be an inquiry and an evaluation of those which takes in all aspects of our experience throughout the pandemic. In particular, in terms of where there has been loss of life as a result of the pandemic, but also to learn lessons, particularly in terms of our health service."

He said increasing capacity in our health service would have to be addressed as part of this review.

"We had 800 extra beds last year, we want to continue that increase in capacity, in terms of acute beds, but also in terms of ICU, in terms of community medicine, in terms of primary care and so forth."