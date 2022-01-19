High public support for pedestrianisation in Ennis

High public support for pedestrianisation in Ennis

Out of the 1,796 people surveyed, 71.2% said they would like to see some form of pedestrianisation in Ennis immediately and 20.3% called for it in the medium to long term, alongside the introduction of new infrastructure.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 14:08
Ryan O’Rourke

Nine in 10 people are in support of pedestrianisation in Ennis.

The prospect of pedestrianisation in Ennis is popular among the public, with more than 90% showing some form of support for the process.

This is according to an extensive Clare County Council survey, which looked to gauge the public’s views on pedestrianisation in the town.

Out of the 1,796 people surveyed, 71.2% said they would like to see some form of pedestrianisation immediately and 20.3% called for it in the medium to long term, alongside the introduction of new infrastructure.

Only 8.5% indicated that they would never like to see the pedestrianisation of streets in the town.

Business reaction

When business owners were surveyed the results were much closer. Out of 54 business owners asked, 38.9% favoured the immediate introduction of the measures, 24.1% would happily see it in the medium to long term, while 37% said no altogether.

Of the members of the general public who were surveyed, 204 respondents were over 65 years of age. This cohort voted heavily in favour of pedestrianisation with 67.6% calling for it immediately and 21.1% calling for it in the medium to long term.

The remaining 11.3% of this group said they would never like to see the town pedestrianised.

A total of 102 respondents declared themselves as having mobility issues. Out of this group, 47.1% favoured the introduction of pedestrianisation immediately, 21.6% in the medium to long term, 31.4% said no altogether.

The Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Ann Norton, said:  “This survey, which was widely advertised and could be completed online or in paper format, allowed all members of the community to have their say on potential pedestrianisation in Ennis town centre."

Leonore O’Neill, senior executive officer at Ennis Municipal District said they were happy with engagement from the public.

“We are delighted with the high level of engagement with the survey and wish to thank all individuals, representative groups and Ennis MD councillors who helped to create awareness of the survey. This feedback from the public will be a vital element in the design of future transport plans for the town," she said.

Read More

Shannon Group begins €4m refurbishment project

More in this section

Nursing home living room Plans for €25m Cork nursing home on hold following objections
Mountain rescue teams tasked to 408 incidents in last year, 21 of which involved fatalities Mountain rescue teams tasked to 408 incidents in last year, 21 of which involved fatalities
Winner of record-breaking €19m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery Winner of record-breaking €19m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery
#Consumer Affairs#Rural AffairsPlace: EnnisPlace: ClarePerson: Ann Norton
<p>The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for November 2021, published by the CSO on Wednesday, shows that the overall 14% increase in national property prices is up from an increase of 13.3% in the year to October.</p>

Regional property prices continue to rise at faster rate than capital 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices