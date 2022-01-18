Gabriel Scally to carry out 'final' progress review of Cervical Check recommendations

Dr Gabriel Scally is to carry out a "final” progress review of the Cervical Check recommendations made on foot of an inquiry into the screening programme.

Dr Scally, who carried out the original investigation, has been requested to perform that review by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and has agreed it is “now timely” to do so, according to the Department of Health.

Mr Donnelly said that “just six” of Dr Scally’s 170 recommendations for action remain to be completed since the previous progress review, conducted in April 2020, and that all are now “in progress”.

“I believe it is now timely and feasible to proceed with a final progress review, and Dr Scally has confirmed his availability to commence this work in January 2022,” the minister said.

The new report has been well-flagged. When the previous review was compiled in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic was just beginning leading to a great deal of uncertainty at the time as to how the health service would manage the situation.

Dr Scally’s initial review began in 2018 on foot of several Irish women saying they had not been informed that an audit of their screening processes had discovered that their initial cancer diagnoses had been missed.

It emerged in early 2018 that more than 200 women had subsequently developed cervical cancer after undergoing a smear test which returned no abnormalities.

Dr Scally, a professor of public health in the UK, first delivered the results of his scoping inquiry in September 2018.

The six remaining recommendations he made which have yet to be fully implemented relate to issues of document management within the HSE and the establishment of a Restoration of Trust process.