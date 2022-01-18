‘There was no spark:’ Lynsey Bennett reflects on cancer diagnosis five years on

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has shared the moment she knew there was something wrong with her body, five years on from her cancer diagnosis.

Looking back at old pictures taken just a month before she was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma Cervical Cancer, the mother of two said she “just looked like a girl who was out."

"Out for the Xmas work party, birthday celebrations, Stephens night.. you wouldn’t know the bleed I would wake up to the next morning out of nowhere.”

Lynsey Bennett shared photos taken shortly before her cancer diagnosis

But, the 32-year-old said in her own heart, she knew there was something wrong.

“I knew when I looked in the mirror that there was no spark in my eyes anymore.

“I had to nap before I could even go out, I use to cry walking up stairs, my patience was short, I was snappy.

“I knew my head and my body were both falling apart,” she said, “but I couldn’t understand why.”

Speaking to her 56,000 followers on Instagram, the campaigner said she loves when people tell her she looks great because it gives her “hope.”

Lynsey Bennett and family

“14 months ago I was given 6-8 months… I shouldn’t be alive let alone as mobile as I am.” The Longford woman also shared a health update in the post, telling followers her weight was now just 59.5kg “probably the lowest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The Longford woman said this means the cancer in her bowels is “causing trouble” and emphasises how crucial it is that she can get to a specialist cancer clinic in Germany soon.

She added that she is even “more in love” with the German clinic after finding out the cost of her treatment is significantly less than she feared.

This means if she has a good result in the clinic going back every couple of months for a week will be much more sustainable, she shared.