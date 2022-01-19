Attorney General to advise on sex for rent issue 

Advice from the Attorney General on whether sex for rent arrangements are covered by existing legislation is currently being considered by two Government departments.

Members of an Oireachtas committee are also writing to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, to establish if gardaí have legislative difficulties relating to the area of sex for rent.

The moves follow an investigation by the Irish Examiner last month which highlighted that properties on the rental market are being offered at reduced rent or rent-free in exchange for sex.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said: “Minister Darragh O'Brien has sought and received advice from the Attorney General’s office on the subject, and both the Department of Housing and the Department of Justice are considering that advice to see what action is necessary to address the issue.”

Chairman of the Oireachtas committee on housing, local government and heritage Steven Matthews, said a decision was taken by the committee to contact the Garda Commissioner regarding the issue.

“We are also writing to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, for direction on this, on whether there are legislative requirements," he said.

One of the properties uncovered by the Irish Examiner is a house in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”. The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

In September 2019, then Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger highlighted the issue in the Dáil, after being contacted by a tenant who was propositioned by her landlord in lieu of rent.