Government ministers optimistic Nphet will greenlight the easing of restrictions

There is growing optimism in Government that Nphet will greenlight the easing of restrictions when it meets on Thursday.

Government sources say that they are now hopeful that the peak of the Omicron wave has passed which will allow changes to hospitality, live events and workplaces from the earliest days of February.

Nphet will meet on Thursday to discuss the latest Covid situation, with some in government hopeful that an announcement could be made as early as Friday. This would help businesses with staffing and stock issues, they say.

This evening, 6,329 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus were reported, as were a further 4,810 antigen tests, which were registered on the HSE portal.

At minimum, ministers are expecting to receive guidance on when restrictions can be rolled back, with the Government satisfied that ICU and hospital capacity has held firm in the face of massive case numbers over the last four weeks.

In particular, ministers are keen to see the 8pm closing time abolished, with a new midnight closing time possible from the first week in February. The move is seen to have had little impact in terms of case numbers over Christmas, with one source calling a "sticking plaster".

"The 8pm has to go," said a senior source.

"It looks, hopefully, like we've passed the peak and can start reopening from the first days of February."

Other measures under consideration will be the number of people allowed at live events and the guidance on working from home.

However, sources have cautioned that any government plan be both realistic and achieved, with emphasis on being open for summer.

"We've had three plans so far and never reached the so-called Freedom Day. If we keep doing things slowly, we run the risk of running into variants and not taking advantage of low or manageable case numbers."

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for a return to normal trading hours for the hospitality industry later this week.

Adrian Cummins said that he would like the lifting of measures to take effect once the National Public Health Emergency Team meets on Thursday, allowing the industry to reopen fully next week.

He said that the 8pm closing time was "effectively a lockdown for hospitality".

Mr Cummins said that a phased return of the entire economy was needed, including the night-time economy.

He also called for an extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme [EWSS] at its full rate until the end of March. At present, the EWSS is due to be reduced next month.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O'Dea has called for the end of Covid restrictions and says he has impressed this upon the Taoiseach.

"We need to remove all Covid restrictions as hospital and ICU figures have remained stable as a result of high levels of vaccination and natural immunity," he tweeted.

"Hospitality businesses should now be allowed to operate as normal & the use of the covid pass should be abandoned.

"I have urged the Taoiseach and Minister for Health to remove all Covid restrictions, as with the Omicron variant there is no rationale for them. We need to follow the lead of Spain and start dealing with Covid as an endemic disease rather than a pandemic."