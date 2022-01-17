Almost 70% of under-35s have not received booster

You don't need to wait for the HSE to contact you to book an appointment for the booster vaccine, the Chief Medical Officer is reminding people.

Dr Tony Holohan said that research from Amárach shows that almost 70% of those under 35 who have received the full primary course of Covid-19 vaccines have not yet gotten the booster jab.

"The best way to protect yourself against the most severe impacts of Covid-19 is to get your booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine," said Dr Holohan.

"The evidence shows that people who have received a booster are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others."

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed 6,329 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 4,810 positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

As of 8am, there are 1,006 Covid patients in hospital, of which 97 are in ICU.

Dr Holohan said that among the changes made to public health advice including those related to isolation and close contacts, the most important change to keep in mind is the new advice around mask wearing.

"Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin," he said.

It is recommended that medical grade or FFP2 masks are used by:

anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of Covid-19

over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places

anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in any setting.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the cabinet would consider Nphet’s advice over the weekend before any official decision on a way forward is made. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has said he can't give a specific date for when Covid restrictions will be lifted.

Speaking today, Leo Varadkar said he was in favour of a phased-reopening of society, though at a quicker pace than at other points over the past two years.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are due to meet on Thursday to consider the current situation as regards to the spread of Covid-19, and to advise the Government on how the lifting of remaining restrictions can be managed.

Mr Varadkar said the cabinet would consider Nphet’s advice over the weekend before any official decision on a way forward is made.

However, he said the Government doesn’t believe it needs to be as cautious as it was in the past, despite continued high case numbers becoming reported.

“We did a very slow reopening during the past two years, and we did that for a good reason,” he told Newstalk.

"In summer 2020, we had no vaccines, and in summer 2021, we wanted to get 90% of people fully vaccinated before reopening fully, but unfortunately we never got there because when we were at the final point of full reopening, another variant came along.

"But I do think it’s different now," he said.

The Tánaiste said that high case numbers hadn’t translated into "huge numbers of hospital admissions or ICU admissions."

"The impact of Omicron on our hospitals in January has been significant, but probably not hugely more significant than a bad flu season would have been," said.

"I think that puts things into a particular perspective and can give us hope we can reopen across the spring and summer."

Mr Varadkar added that he would be "very much pushing for a more ambitious and rapid reopening than we had in the past."