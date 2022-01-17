Two-thirds of students want hybrid state exams

Two-thirds of exam students want a hybrid model for state examinations in 2022, according to a survey carried out by the Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU).

The survey closed on Friday, January 14, and received more than 40,900 responses from students all around Ireland.

The results show a majority of students favour a hybrid model, similar to last year, with 68% of leaving cycle students and 63% of junior cycle students backing such a system, which saw students offered the choice of sitting a written exam or accepting a predicted grade for each subject.

Students voiced concerns about missing classes, and of absences among both the student and teacher populations, as well as the pressure and mental health impact caused by the pandemic.

Speaking on the matter, ISSU Uachtarán Emer Neville called on the Education Minister Norma Foley to introduce a hybrid model.

“We are calling on the Department of Education to hear the voice of students, who are continuing their education in abnormal times,” she said.

With the levels of disruptions, mental health pressures and classes missed, we are asking the minister to introduce a hybrid model for state examinations.

Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin, Labour spokesperson on Education, Enterprise and Trade, said that in terms of a hybrid Leaving Certificate, “we’ve done it before and we can do it again”.

“It would be wrong-headed for the minister to go back to ‘normal’ given that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

“None of us want to be in this position, but it is only fair to give students clarity now, and ensure that for the next few months there is a defined path in place for Leaving Cert students."

Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire also urged the minister to heed the results of the survey and to offer students a choice.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education said that adjustments to the assessment arrangements, which were announced in August, already take into account past and potential further disruption to learning experienced by students.

Measures include more time and flexibility around coursework, greater choice on exam papers, and an alternative set of Leaving Certificate examinations being run for students who are unable to sit the main set of examinations for various reasons, including Covid-19 illness.

“All planning for the 2022 examinations will be guided by the prevailing public health advice and will have regard for the wellbeing of our students,” said the department spokesperson.

A meeting of the Advisory Group on State Examinations is planned for later this week, which includes student, parent, teacher, and school leader representatives, as well as representatives from the State Examinations Commission, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Higher Education and the Department of Education.