CAO 2022: Key dates

Students, keep a note of every important date such as postal and online closing dates for CAO applications.

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 09:10
Jess Casey

January 20: Apply online by 5pm to avail of discounted application fee of €30.

February 1: Normal closing date for CAO applications, at 5pm.

February 5: Online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee.

February 15: If you are a paper applicant, you will be sent a ‘Statement of Course Choices’. Contact CAO if you don’t receive.

March 1: 5pm marks the closing date for amending course choices, as well as the closing date for the completion of the mature section of the application form, and the closing date for final completion of online HEAR/DARE forms.

March 5: Late application facility opens at 5pm.

May 1: Closing date for late applications is at 5pm.

May 5: Online Change of Mind facility becomes available at 12pm.

Before May 15: Late Paper Applicants will be sent a ‘Statement of Course Choices’, contact CAO if you do not receive it.

Before the end of May: Statement of Application Record sent to all applicants, contact CAO if you do not receive it.

July 1: Change of Mind closes at 5pm.

To be confirmed: Round A offers, Round 0 offers, Leaving Cert results issued, Round 1 offers.

#CAO 2022
Latest

