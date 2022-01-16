Covid-19: Further 10,753 PCR-confirmed cases, 4,208 positive antigen tests reported

A further 10,753 positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the department of health, recorded through the PCR testing system.

Additionally, 4,208 positive antigen tests have been recorded through the HSE portal.

As of 8am, there were 965 patients with the virus in hospital, an increase of 25 at the same time yesterday.

Intensive care units have seen a drop of one, with 88 patients now being cared for in ICU.

Professor of Infectious Disease at UCD, Jack Lambert believes the number of positive antigen cases is actually higher.

"The problem with antigen tests is they under representative total numbers," Prof Lamber said.

"We've always known that the PCR numbers don't represent the total numbers as some people are not tested.

"I think it kind of shows that the numbers are steady. Omicron continues to dominate...and is going to continue to cause many cases of infection."

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer says masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly.

Tony Holohan is recommending close contacts and those with covid use higher grade masks instead of cloth ones.

Professor Lambert thinks medical masks are better.

If you use a surgical mask, it decreases the risk, he added.

"The hospital-based mask, the N95 and other models, have a higher chance of decreasing the transmission of this virus."