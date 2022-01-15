One winner of tonight's record-breaking €19.06m Lotto jackpot

One lucky punter has secured tonight’s record-breaking €19.06m lotto jackpot.

The location of where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been confirmed.

An outright winner had been guaranteed for tonight's draw, following the announcement that the full value of the top prize would flow down to the next prize tier if no player matched all of the winning numbers.

The capped jackpot has been rolling since June 9 - 62 games in total.

The winning numbers in the main lotto draw were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37 and 40. The bonus number was 23.

In the Plus 1 draw, the winning numbers were: 5, 9, 16, 27, 33, and 41. The bonus number was 12.

In the Plus 2 draw, the winning numbers were: 6, 11, 19, 23, 26, and 44. The bonus number was 16.

Tonight’s winning raffle number was 9398.

Such was the demand to buy and check tickets for tonight’s draws, the National Lottery website and app crashed for a time, meaning some users attempting to purchase tickets close to the 7.45pm cut of time were unable to do so.

The National Lottery has apologised to customers affected by the malfunctions/