Varadkar: We need to face up to 'epidemic of violence' against women

The Tánaiste says there is "an epidemic of violence against women" in light of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Leo Varadkar said on Friday that although the government would lead, there must be a conversation in wider society about how we raise young men.

"We as a society, need to face up to this. There is an epidemic of violence against women. It's been going on for millennia, quite frankly," he said.

"Men and boys I think in particular, have a responsibility to start to have that conversation among ourselves about the kinds of factors the kinds of attitudes that give rise to the view to feelings that engender men to commit acts of violence against women.

"I am devastated by the events that happened. I would hope that by shining a light on gender-based violence might help us to have this discussion society.

"It's a year since a woman from Mongolia (Urantsetseg Tserendorj) was killed by a 15-year-old boy just going about her business in Dublin.

"These things are just happening too frequently.

"I think as a society we've responsibility as well and particularly men and boys and teenagers."

Gender-based violence is something that "men and women alike need to combat together," Mr Varadkar added.

"I think for men, in particular, we need to make sure that we understand and that we teach our boys that violence against women is never justified. Doesn't matter who she is, doesn't matter where it was. Doesn't matter what time of day it is. It's never justified. It's always wrong."

"There is a culture in our society. That creates the conditions in which violence against women happens that happens too frequently, not just in public places, but also in people's homes and workplaces and we as men have a particular responsibility in that regard to understand the factors that give rise to attitudes of violence against women, and in particular to teach our boys and teach our teenagers about what's right and wrong."

The Tánaiste added that as a government, tackling gender-based violence and domestic violence has been a priority for "quite some time".

When it was put to Mr Varadkar that the details of the man initially questioned over the murder had been leaked on social media, he said any potential leaks should be investigated.

"If it was a wrongful arrest, and if it is the case that his information was leaked, well, then that is serious and, and obviously there's a mechanism by which that can be investigated either by the Gardai or GSOC."

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy have renewed their appeal for information after a man questioned in connection with the crime was released.

Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked and killed on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said they are particularly interested in knowing more about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.