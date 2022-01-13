Man arrested following Ashling Murphy murder released and 'eliminated from Garda enquiries'

Ashling Murphy

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 22:59
Steve Neville

The man who was arrested in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly has been released.

Gardaí said the man has been eliminated from enquiries and is no longer a suspect.

Ashling Murphy died after she was assaulted on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at around 4pm along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident and for information regarding a mountain bike.

In a statement on Thursday night, Gardaí said they are continuing to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who may have information on the assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday to make contact with them.

Ms Murphy, 23, taught first class at a local primary school and was well known in traditional music circles.

Earlier this evening, hundreds of people gathered in Galway city centre for a vigil in memory of Ms Murphy.

A number of vigils will take place in cities and towns across the country to remember the teacher over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Ashling Murphy death

Hundreds gather for Galway vigil for Ashling Murphy

