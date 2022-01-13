Investigation into killing of Ashling Murphy 'making progress'

The Garda Commissioner has said he recognised the “real fear and concern” among people after the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy, but reassured them that Ireland was a “safe society” and that this type of attack was “relatively rare”.

Speaking outside Tullamore Garda Station in the wake of the daylight killing of the 23-year-old teacher, Commissioner Harris said the investigation was “making progress”, and that the necessary resources were in place to ensure a thorough investigation.

His comments come as the questioning of a suspect for the murder continued.

Sources said that if the suspect elected to take his sleep break that the detention period could run up to 9am on Friday.

Officers were not anticipating that he would avail of rest however, and expected he would either be charged or released from custody in the early hours of the morning.

A person lays flowers near to the scene in Tullamore, Co Offaly, after Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher aged in her 20s, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly.

Senior investigators have been in regular contact with the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if they had sufficient evidence to bring a charge.

It is understood that extensive forensic and DNA tests are being conducted on the clothes the suspect was found wearing and from his body.

It is still not clear what happened in the attack. It is understood that people who have already come forward to gardaí, including those who raised the alarm, witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

It is also unclear if a weapon was used, but searches are being conducted for possible items.

While the suspect, understood to be a Romanian national, is known to gardaí for more low-level crime such as public order offences, sources said there was “a thread of violence” in his behaviour.

Sources said if the suspect is the perpetrator, it would be a “significant step up” in his violence.

Offering his condolences to the Murphy family, Commissioner Harris said An Garda Síochána’s duty was to carry out a “thorough investigation” and bring those responsible for “this terrible assault” to justice.

Ashling Murphy was well-known in traditional music circles.

He said the necessary resources, including local and national gardaí, were in place, and added: “The investigation is making progress”.

He said that gardaí have had great support from the public and urged that people continue to come forward with information.

He appealed to people regarding sightings in recent days of a bicycle — a ‘Falcon Storm’ mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks.

He asked if anyone had lost the bike or had it stolen or who had sold it to contact them.

Sources said they were investigating if the suspect had been using the bike on the day or previously.

The Commissioner said he wanted to reassure people that Ireland was a “safe society”, despite the awful events of Wednesday.

Despite the real fear and concern abroad in the community, these events are relatively rare,” he said.

He said that as the investigation unfolded they might say more about reassurances to the community and society and “what more might be done to make society a safer place for women and everyone”.

He said the organisation had invested heavily in patrol strength and specialist investigation units.

“Of course, we have to take stock after this,” he said.

The location of the fatal assault remains sealed off and is on a popular local walking route between a canal bridge and a lockhouse on the canal at Boland's Lock, about a kilometre from the town centre.

Garda Sub Aqua team members out to search the canal at the scene of the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

An incident room has been established at the garda station in Tullamore, and more than 50 gardaí have been assigned to the investigation, including personnel from the national specialist units, including the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.