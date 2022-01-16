USI welcome free antigen tests for third level students

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 11:00
Darragh Bermingham

Plans to provide funds for free antigen tests for third level students across Ireland has been welcomed by the national students union.

In December, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced a €9 million fund for further and higher education institutions to provide free antigen tests to students across Ireland.

The move has been welcomed by the Union of Students, Ireland (USI) as a positive step in terms of keeping students and their families safer.

The announcement from Minister Harris came just days after a meeting with the USI, in which the union lobbied for funds to provide the antigen tests for free to students across Ireland.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, USI President, Clare Austick said: “USI welcomes the allocation of €9 million to colleges and universities to provide free antigen tests to students in third level education.

“The use of antigen tests is an additional precautionary and safety measure to help stop or slow down the spread of Covid-19.

“However, the cost was a significant barrier to students accessing them, as students’ finances are already very stretched.

“Because of that, USI had been lobbying the Government to provide free tests for students and that was an important item on the agenda in a meeting between SU Presidents and Minister Harris,” she added.

“This announcement comes on the back of that meeting and is a great win for students that will help keep them and their families safe, while also allowing them to play their part in the wider battle against Covid, without the barrier of cost.”

