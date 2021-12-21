Medicine and healthcare most researched careers

Careers in medicine and healthcare were the most researched on an Irish app used by sixth year students across Ireland to support them in choosing the right third level course for them ‘Yooni’ is a technology led guidance platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match secondary school students with the best-fit educational pathways for them.

The tech was co-founded by friends Nathan Mayes and Darragh Lucey, both of whom are Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduates from University College Cork.

Students from 99 percent of Irish secondary schools have made use of the app since it was set up in 2018.

“From the offset we were on a mission to help every student in Ireland identify their post secondary school path and we designed the platform to achieve just that,” explained Darragh.

“Nonetheless, we have been absolutely thrilled with the uptake.

“What is exciting for us is that we will soon be adding many more features allowing students to discover much more than just their CAO options, so hopefully the numbers will continue to increase,” he added.

Yooni’s latest figures revealed that ‘medical’ and ‘healthcare’ were the most searched careers sector on the platform.

The most common course types visited by students meanwhile, were engineering, law and business.

“We predict an entrepreneur boom with this cohort of students,” said Darragh.

In an increasingly technology-oriented world, he explained that there is a growing place for platforms like Yooni to help people make life decisions.

“We believe that technology is the best way to help students identify trends and insights that are completely personalised to them.

“We work closely with guidance counsellors from across the country and the feedback has been excellent.

“Combining our insights with the expertise of the guidance counsellor is the perfect blend of data driven insights and in person guidance.”