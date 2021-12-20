Alternative paths to fulfilling further education and training

Between further education and training, apprenticeships or studying abroad, let’s take a closer look at some of these alternative paths to the CAO here.

For the first year ever, students can now find out more about apprenticeships and further education and training (FET) via the CAO portal.

This milestone marks the first step taken toward fully integrating both options into the CAO process in the coming years.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, has been quoted as saying he wants to see more diversity in the system.

“I want to see apprenticeships discussed around kitchen tables, in boardrooms, in classrooms and anywhere else where decisions on education, skills, and careers are made.” Career expert Mary Lucey from Career Ahead described the move as “extremely significant” as it highlights how both apprenticeships and further education are realistic and viable routes for Leaving Cert students.

“From my work with secondary school students, their guardians and college students, the common misconceptions I see are that the FET or apprenticeship option is primarily for students who are not academically inclined and perform badly in their leaving certificate exam,” she said.

“Or that FET courses and apprenticeships should only be considered as a ‘Plan B’ in case an appropriate course in a third level college is not secured.” Another misconception that people have is that apprenticeships are only applicable to those students “who are good with their hands” or “want to have a trade”, or that students will not have a “college experience” if they follow a FET or apprenticeship route.

But there are a lot of benefits she sees to pursuing these routes, she stressed. This includes college retention, “One in six students drop out of third-level college during first year,” she explained. “Student retention is significantly higher for those students who complete a FET course, prior to progressing to third level.” This is because FET introduces students, at minimal cost, to a particular discipline allowing them to make informed decisions about committing to a three or four-year degree.

Another benefit is that entry is not points-based, as individuals have the chance to present a very balanced overview of themselves when applying for FET or apprenticeships. This includes a combination of their academic and personal abilities, plus work experience may be relevant, according to Mary.

“It could be considered as a more appropriate means of matching an individual to a programme.” Both options are also quite cost-effective, she added. “Apprenticeships are paid employees, who qualify through training ‘on-the-job’ and ‘off-the-job’, hence the term 'earn and learn’.” “Fees for FET courses are also very affordable compared to third-level fees.” With more than 60 apprenticeship programmes, there are also a lot of options to choose from across a range of industries.

“These range from QQI level 5, to an Honours Degree, right through to a PhD,” Mary said. “These include traditional craft apprenticeships, plus newly developed apprenticeships programmes across a broad spectrum of industry sectors.” There are a number of factors to keep in mind when considering these options, she advises, as not all programmes are the same. “It is vital they are thoroughly researched via the apprenticeship.ie website, to identify the best options.” “A free apprenticeship helpline provides advice, support, and direction to students, and again, they should avail of this.” To undertake an apprenticeship, an individual must secure an employer, she added. “This can be daunting for a leaving certificate student, but there is an extensive list of SOLAS approved employers who are seeking to hire apprentices also on this website.” “An individual can simply click on the job details and apply directly to an employer.” If someone is interested in applying for an apprenticeship, Mary believes it is wise to undertake a pre-apprenticeship course, if possible. “This will ensure they will be well prepared for the application process.” To check out FET and apprenticeship options in more detail, you can visit the CAO homepage which will link you to the relevant landing pages.

During cold, dark January, many students faced with a stressful few months ahead will find themselves craving travel and adventure. Maybe studying abroad might be an option for you? It can be an amazing opportunity to get your qualifications while also experiencing another culture.

You will need to do some extensive research on not only your prospective international college course, but also its host country. You will also need to consider if the course will be recognised in Ireland, if you’d one day like to work here one day, or if you’d need to complete more training to do so.

Some careers such as teaching and medicine are heavily regulated so you need to be sure if those professional bodies will recognise the qualification. Costs are another factor, and you need to be very realistic here about whether or not you can afford this option. A lot of Irish colleges and universities offer very nice Erasmus opportunities, so studying abroad isn’t completely ruled out if you are worried about finances.

Did you know that some European countries not only offer free university degrees through English, but that they are actively seeking Irish students to attend? There are places available on degree programmes in a wide range of disciplines, including Health Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Engineering and IT and Business in countries like Germany, Poland and Denmark.

See www.eunicas.ie for more information, application details and timelines. You can also visit their Instagram page, @eunicas_, where they sometimes host conversations with Irish students and share a lot of helpful information.

The UK also has a vibrant and diverse university sector, and a lot of its graduates go on to enjoy great career opportunities. You might be wondering about Brexit, and how it affects your study options, and course fees. Irish citizens within the common travel area are treated the same as UK students when it comes to fees. Remember, there is added expenses in studying abroad as you will need to factor in accommodation and the cost of living. UCAS is the central body that manages applications to full-time courses in the UK.

The deadline to apply for the majority of courses is January 15. However, many universities and colleges will continue to accept applications from international students until later in the year, nearer the beginning of the course.