Your steps to completing the CAO application form in full

When completing the CAO form, a student must select a course that appeals to them and will play to their strengths.

They need to maximise their options and, through their course choices, avail of every opportunity. The following are key points, based on feedback from college students, that will assist with the process.

Love the course: Do not base course choices on anticipated exam results and points. Base them on what they love to do. It sounds remarkably simple, but if a student selects a course based on what they find interesting, either through school, or hobbies, or interests, this means, in college, they will engage and find the course content interesting and stimulating.

They will also be the first to get involved in course related extracurricular activities and volunteer for additional projects. These experiences will have an enormous impact on securing employment or further studies, as external work and additional projects undertaken will differentiate them from their classmates.

Mary Lucey, Career Ahead.

Don’t base decisions on course titles: College course titles can be misleading. Do not assume it will do as it says on the tin. At times, colleges use course titles that will attract students, so it is vital to delve into the focus and content of the course to ensure it will be suitable.

External Influencers: In secondary school, a very engaging teacher can completely sway a student’s perception of a subject. While this is wonderful for the students in the classroom, at times, a student selects a CAO course based on such a positive association with the teacher, rather than their genuine interest in the subject. Friends, family, etc, may also try to have undue influence, while they may have the best of intentions, the student needs to decide on the course that will suit them best.

When a course area is selected, research every detail: At this stage, research is vital to ensure as much information and insight as possible is gathered about courses, both positive and negative. Go through each module for each semester, and each year. Are there choices to be made after year 1? Check out if there is a work placement. Can students study abroad? Students should talk to heads of department, lecturers, admissions, current and/or past students. Do not be afraid to email or ring colleges and ask questions.

CAO choices: There are 10 level 8 CAO choices and 10 Level 6/7 choices: All should be completed (if possible) to cover every eventuality. While a student will have preferred options, nobody can predict exactly the outcome or the increase in course entry points; so, a plan B, C, D strategy should be incorporated. The student should be happy and willing to accept every course listed on their application.

Use both Level 8 and Level 6/7: Students often only concentrate on completing the level-8 honours degree course choice options, yet by doing so they are not maximising their options. It is important to realise a level-7 ordinary degree course normally has lower CAO entry points, yet students can continue to complete a one-year add-on to gain a level-8 degree. The student can still exit with a level-8 degree, even though they may have been accepted on a level 7-degree course with lower points. This fact is particularly true of the technological universities or institutes of technology.

Interview: It is a good suggestion to ‘interview’ the student around their third-level course. Use typical job-related-type interview questions to establish how much research and thought has been put into the course choices. For example, what do you know about this college? Can you outline what you think the course involves? Where do you see yourself in four years? What are your strengths in relation to this course? What do you expect will be your challenges?

Do not focus on anticipated salaries: This is not a good reason to choose a course. Nothing makes a student more miserable then being on a course they do not like and, in a lot of cases, if, and when they qualify, they retrain or move into another career they are passionate about.

Consider all college options: A level-8 degree won’t necessarily equate to a better student experience. There will be positives and negatives associated with every college.

Employability: On completion of the course, the student needs to consider whether they will be employable, or will further studies be required? This is highly relevant when budgeting for college courses. Will four years turn in to six years to enable the student to secure paid employment?

Finance: Students need to be realistic when making their choices and tailor their course locations to suit their own and their family’s budget. In addition to college fees, accommodationand travel ,etc, must all be considered. Potential scholarships and bursaries need to be researched to see if they could possibly reduce financial burden. If students are working part-time to support themselves, location of college may be highly relevant to ensure they can continue to work.

Include a local option: Some students cannot settle away from home, no matter how hard they try and persevere. It may be possible to negotiate a change of course (if a student has sufficient points) to a local college after the first semester or the first year, for example if listed on the CAO form. Please note, this is based on individual colleges’ admissions policies and procedures.

Look at all options: This year, for the first time, the CAO website listed FET and apprenticeships as options for Leaving Certificate students. It is now possible to achieve a level-8 honours degree via an apprenticeship route.

By completing a FET Level-6 course, a student may be eligible to apply for direct entry to year two of a university degree programme, saving thousands of euros.

There are so many routes to follow to enable students to achieve the career of their dreams and they should all be considered.

Mary Lucey may be contacted at MaryLucey@careerahead.ie; 0879338941; careerahead.ie.