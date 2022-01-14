CAO 2022 applications: Vital advice and mistakes to avoid

January is a month of new beginnings, and this particularly rings through for thousands of students across the country as they begin to take the next steps in their education.

Around this time, there’s a good chance that you as a student are frantically asking ‘How am I meant to pick a college course?!’ or screaming to yourself ‘Help, I don’t know what I want to study!’ It’s stressful, and you’re not alone; It’s a sentiment many students have because these are big questions.

Throughout this supplement, we’ll attempt to help break down the mystique around applying for college, give you sound advice on the CAO process, and outline all the deadlines you need to know.

First things first, let’s break down the CAO application process. You need to apply online before January 20, in order to get the reduced fee of €30.

If you’d like to apply using the paper application form, you need to contact the CAO well in advance of the deadline so that a form can be posted to you.

Every year, the CAO sees students make little, preventable mistakes during their application process which later go on to affect students down the line during the application process.

So, it’s well worth dedicating some time to sitting down, well in advance of the deadline, to proceed with the process carefully.

To begin; Sit down and read the CAO handbook. This is a really helpful document from the CAO that’s designed to walk you through all of the important bits of your application, and outlines all of the upcoming deadlines you need to keep in mind.

On the CAO website, you’ll also find video guides and demos of the application process in the student resources section. It's also worth checking out other sections of the CAO website.

You can find plenty of step-by-step videos, as well as downloadable guides for parents and guardians, and for mature students.

You can also download the common points scale from 2017 and explainers on how offers are issued and on accepting an offer.

The CAO handbook also includes a list of important changes for 2022, which we highly recommend you read.

This includes a list of courses not in the 2022 handbook but for which you can still apply, courses that have been cancelled, and a list of miscellaneous changes to different courses.

This year, for the first time, the CAO website will also link students up to further education and training courses, and apprenticeships. You’ll find this option on the CAO homepage when you give it a visit.

It’s definitely worth giving these a detailed browse, even if you have your dream course picked out.

A bit of careful research here on prospective courses also goes a long way. Read up on the different course choices you are interested in online or in prospectuses. Make sure you check for each course’s matriculation and minimum entry requirements.

You also can’t beat a bit of first-hand experience; Don’t be shy about reaching out to someone you know who studied a particular course you are interested in to ask them the nitty-gritty questions about the college.

Once you’ve done your reading, and your research, it’s time to begin the application process. Don’t delay here, and register on the system to get your CAO application number.

Submit your details on www.cao.ie, select the relevant qualifications and assessments sections, and pay the application fee.

It’s really important that you submit a valid email address, and that personal information is submitted correctly at this point. This is because incorrect information could result in trouble down the line.

For example, you could risk getting locked out of your account or miss an important email. The CAO deadlines are strictly enforced, and you don’t want to risk missing one because you couldn’t get into your account.

With deadlines in mind, the CAO also strongly recommends for candidates to begin the application process well in advance of cut-off points.

You need to factor in enough extra time to deal with hiccups like internet outages, a non-processing payment, or getting locked out of your account unexpectedly.

Once you are registered on the system, you should receive your CAO application number. Reference this in any communications you have with the CAO.

Now you are registered, you can also log in to your CAO account. Here, you can edit and submit your application, and you can add your course choices.

Don’t delay adding your course choices. You don’t have to get too het up at this stage about having the exact order but the CAO strongly recommends that you list your choices in order of your genuine preferences.

Remember, you can log in to add, remove and change the order of your courses as many times as you like up to February 1, for no extra charge.

Remember, if you are applying for any of the ‘restricted’ courses, you should include this course in your list of choices before the February 1 deadline.

‘Restricted’ courses are those which require a portfolio, an admissions test or interview. They can be added to an application later, using the ‘Change of Course Choices’ facility. However, this needs to be added before March 1 at 5.15pm, for a fee of €10.

Most tests and interviews for restricted courses are held in March and April. The CAO Change of Mind facility opens on May 5 and closes on July 1 at 5:15 pm.

This can be used to add, remove or rearrange courses for no extra charge, but restrictions do apply to certain courses.

During the CAO application process, you will also be asked to provide additional information about the qualifications and assessments section, or sections selected during registration.

Ensure each of these qualifications are listed correctly.

You will find eight boxes presented on the CAO application form, with some applicants required to select more than one box to inform the CAO of all their relevant qualifications.

You might also be required to send supporting documents to the CAO within ten working days of making your application. If you are eligible for any exemptions, make sure you inform the CAO.

Before the end of May, a ‘Statement of Application Record’ is sent to all CAO applicants. It seems like a long way away now, but time will fly and make sure to keep in mind how important it is to carefully double check the details on this record when you receive it.

Make sure to check that all of your personal information, as well as examination, exemption, and course choices are recorded correctly, and take particular care to check that your Leaving Certificate exam number is correct.

Mistakes here can, and do, result in applicants missing out on a place at the relevant Offer Round.

If you notice any mistakes, or you don’t receive your ‘Statement of Application Record’ inform the CAO immediately.

All of the above information is in the CAO 2022 handbook, where you can read the guidance in longer format and higher resolution.

Best of luck with your application, and with the rest of your studies. Work hard, but enjoy yourself in the coming months as you prepare to get the next step in your education.