Vigils to be held across the country in memory of Ashling Murphy

Pictured are flowers left beside a Garda checkpoint at the Grand Canal Towpath, Capancur, Offally, near the scene of the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy which occurred yesterday afternoon. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 13:02
Caitlín Griffin

While the community of Tullamore mourns the loss of one of its own, with flowers and candles carpeting the bank of the Grand Canal close to where Ashling Murphy was killed, women throughout Ireland are reacting in shock and grief. 

The National Women's Council of Ireland will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann on Friday.

From 4-5pm tomorrow in Dublin, the NWCI has encouraged people to bring flowers and candles while wearing face masks gathering in a socially distanced manner, to remember Ms Murphy.

Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly.
Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

"Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday when she was on a jog, in broad daylight. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland for Ashling and her family," the NCWI said.

"Tomorrow at 4pm, around the time Ashling was killed, we will hold a vigil to remember Ashling and to support all who knew and loved her.

"Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men's violence against women."

In Cork city, a walk will take place to honour the memory of Ms Murphy.

People are encouraged to meet at 9.30am at the Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and loop back along the Marina.

In Limerick, Social Democrats Councilor Elisa O'Donovan has said a vigil will take place on January 14 "to remember her and all who have died by gender-based violence."

Those wishing to attend are to meet on Friday at 6pm at Arthur's Quay Park in the city and are asked to wear a face mask and bring a candle.

In Galway, Comhaltas na Mac Léinn at NUIG will be holding a vigil in Eyre Square tonight at 6pm.

‘When are we allowed to feel safe?’: Shock following killing of Ashling Murphy

