Vigils to be held across the country in memory of Ashling Murphy

While the community of Tullamore mourns the loss of one of its own, with flowers and candles carpeting the bank of the Grand Canal close to where Ashling Murphy was killed, women throughout Ireland are reacting in shock and grief.

The National Women's Council of Ireland will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann on Friday.

From 4-5pm tomorrow in Dublin, the NWCI has encouraged people to bring flowers and candles while wearing face masks gathering in a socially distanced manner, to remember Ms Murphy.

Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

"Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday when she was on a jog, in broad daylight. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland for Ashling and her family," the NCWI said.

"Tomorrow at 4pm, around the time Ashling was killed, we will hold a vigil to remember Ashling and to support all who knew and loved her.

"Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men's violence against women."

In Cork city, a walk will take place to honour the memory of Ms Murphy.

People are encouraged to meet at 9.30am at the Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and loop back along the Marina.

We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Ashling Murphy. Join us this Saturday in Cork city to walk in her memory. It is time for change, make the streets safe!



9.30am at the Atlantic Pond ( Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and loop back along the Marina. #aislingmurphy pic.twitter.com/SEIm3hn2N0 — Susan Huggins (@s_shuggs) January 13, 2022

In Limerick, Social Democrats Councilor Elisa O'Donovan has said a vigil will take place on January 14 "to remember her and all who have died by gender-based violence."

Those wishing to attend are to meet on Friday at 6pm at Arthur's Quay Park in the city and are asked to wear a face mask and bring a candle.

In memory of Aisling Murphy there will be a vigil tomorrow at 6pm in Arthur’s Quay Park to remember her and all who have died by gender-based violence ❤️ Please wear a mask and bring a candle pic.twitter.com/Yojn9Ea3E7 — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) January 13, 2022

In Galway, Comhaltas na Mac Léinn at NUIG will be holding a vigil in Eyre Square tonight at 6pm.