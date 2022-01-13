‘When are we allowed to feel safe?’: Shock following killing of Ashling Murphy

As flowers and a candle were left on the bank of the Grand Canal in Tullamore close to where young woman Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday, one local resident said it is a sad day for the women of Ireland.

Tina Stones, who works in the corner shop nearby, said: “A sad day for women, sad that you can't go for a walk in broad daylight and feel safe. She was after working a hard day and never made it home.

“I find it hard to talk about it because I get too upset. It's horrific. Even last night someone commented that there was no-one out walking the streets on their own.

Normally women would be out walking early. It's a sad day for women and a sad day for Ireland that this happened.

“We all walk there and everyone knows everyone who walks it and you all say hello to each other.”

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was from just outside Tullamore.

Two bouquets of flowers were left at the canal bank this morning and a candle was lit.

In an unsigned handwritten message left with flowers, a local person wrote: “You were one of the kindest girls I've met. Always helpful, always had a smile on your face. You were a great mentor on and off the pitch. Fly high angel. Rest in Peace.”

Tim Malone, a resident of Thornsbury Estate, which is also close to the Grand Canal, said: “It's disgraceful that you can't go down there and do what you want to do. It's terrible. It's a grand place to go.

“It was a fierce shock. It was hard to believe. Look at all the people that use that [walkway]. It was a grand bright day at 4 o'clock and the sun was shining.”

Ms Murphy, 23, was jogging after work on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore yesterday when she was killed.

The violent incident took place on a stretch of the canal called Fiona's Way in memory of Fiona Pender, a woman who grew up nearby and has been missing since 1996 when she disappeared.

"Such an appalling tragedy to befall a young woman" Tributes have poured in for Ms Murphy, who was well-known in traditional music and sporting circles in her community and further afield. Cllr Neil Feighery, who lives in Tullamore, said: "It is a terrible, terrible act of savagery. I am absolutely gutted and gobsmacked. I think the whole community is in shock." "My sympathies and thoughts and prayers go out to the family." Fianna Fáil Cllr Tony McCormack said the greenway where the incident happened was very popular and was used by people throughout the day and into the nighttime. Cllr Declan Harvey, the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, said he used the greenway regularly and that it had "kept people sane" during lockdown when people used it frequently. "I think from now on people will be nervous about walking there," he said. "I am in shock." Carol Nolan, Independent TD for the Constituency of Laois Offaly said: “Grief has descended on Tullamore and the local community following confirmation of Ashling's tragic death. "For Ashling's family this is a horror beyond comprehension. Our hearts are breaking for them, and with them." Ashling Murphy was well-known in traditional music circles. The Irish National Teachers' Organisation offered their condolences to those who knew Ms Murphy, saying: “For such an appalling tragedy to befall a young woman, who only recently began her teaching career, adds to the profound sense of loss and grief felt.” Women’s Aid Ireland stated: “Women should be safe in their homes & safe in their communities. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. We are heartsore to have to add this young woman to our Femicide Watch. Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, tweeted: "My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community. Josepha Madigan offered her sympathies to the family in a post on social media. She wrote: “A young woman can’t even go for a run along a canal pathway – at four o’clock in the middle of the day – only to be attacked and murdered.” “We need to urgently address why we live in a country where this can happen!”

"Violence against women perpetrated by men is a pandemic"

The outpouring of shock has taken to social media today where countless users have expressed their disbelief and horror at the incident.

Broadcaster Keith Walsh urged the men of Ireland to “get together” and “get angry”, saying “enough is enough”.

“It might not be all men but it is always men...Be a true ally to the women of this country,” he tweeted.

Speaking on Ireland AM this morning, presenter Muireann O'Connell said: "Violence against women perpetrated by men is a pandemic, and it doesn't feel like we're doing anything about it".

Another young woman simply asked on Twitter: “When are we allowed to feel safe?”, commenting on how Ms Murphy made a “conscious decision to go for a run before the sun set, and it made absolutely no difference.”

“The stuff of nightmares,” read another tweet.

Aine Kerr, broadcaster, said she was “angry this morning on behalf of all women, the runners amongst us who can’t do the same route two days in a row, who change the departure times, who run with keys in hand, who have friends on speed dial, who run forward while regularly checking backwards.”