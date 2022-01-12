Two in hospital following 'public order incident' at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Gardaí seal off areas around Blanchardstown shopping centre. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 20:51
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two youths were taken to hospital following a “public order incident”.

Gardaí said the incident occurred “in the environs of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre” at approximately 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Two male youths have been taken to Temple Street Children's University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, following the incident.

A statement revealed that an investigation is ongoing and Gardaí continue to examine a number of locations of interest.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the environs of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre this evening who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Any persons who were in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and who have mobile phone footage of this incident are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

READ NOW
