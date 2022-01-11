Varadkar: Ease close contact rules to allow people 'get on with their normal lives'

Close contact rules should be eased to allow boosted, non-symptomatic people "get on with their normal lives", Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Cabinet is due to discuss changes to the isolation periods for Covid close contacts in a bid to address the significant staffing pressures on business, the healthcare sector, and education.

Mr Varadkar said he is in favour of easing close contact restrictions and that is why the Government has asked chief medical officer Tony Holohan to examine the current isolation periods.

The Tánaiste said: "Essentially, when it comes to any public health advice, you know, you have to make sure that it does more good than harm.

"We do have a problem at the moment where for the first time since the pandemic began some supermarkets have to close because staff are out because they are close contacts, some childcare facilities are closing and people are being denied healthcare in some instances, not because of Covid but because crucial staff are at home because they are close contacts."

He said this is also having a serious practical impact on families.

I think for people who are boosted who have had the third dose, who don't have symptoms, who have a negative antigen test it would make sense to me, for us to allow them to go back to work and also get on with their normal lives.

Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet will act on any proposals from Dr Holohan at their meeting tomorrow.

The Tánaiste added that Covid supports for businesses will remain in place for as long as is necessary. However, he said the Government recognises that there are "two economies" at the moment, with some sectors growing while others are still struggling.

"The financial support that we put in place to help those businesses to survive, to help them to keep their staff on, in my view, they're very much linked to the restrictions.

"So long as the restrictions are in place, restricting the operation of those businesses, then government needs to continue to stand behind those businesses and their workers with the financial support," he said.

While the lifting of financial supports would be linked to the easing of restrictions, he said there will be no cliff-edge for businesses.

Mr Varadkar said there is now a reason for "cautious optimism" and he expects a phased easing of the restrictions on hospitality and other areas in the medium term.

"When it comes to easing the restrictions across the spring and summer we shouldn't be outliers, we should keep pace with the reopening that we see across Europe.

"I wouldn't like this to be the third summer in which Ireland has strictest rules in Europe, that was justifiable when people weren't vaccinated when we didn't have vaccines, that wouldn't be justifiable in my view this summer," Mr Varadkar told RTE radio.