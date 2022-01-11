Over half of Europeans will be infected by Omicron in 6-8 weeks, according to WHO

Over half of Europeans will be infected by Omicron in 6-8 weeks, according to WHO

Dr Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe Picture: Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 11:31
PA and Reuters

More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.

Europe saw more than 7m newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks," Kluge said.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Kluge noted that 50 of them had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing on Tuesday that 26 countries in its region reported that more than 1% of their populations are being infected with Covid-19 each week, warning there is a “closing window of opportunity” for countries to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed.

He cited estimates from the Institute of Health Metrics at the University of Washington that projected half of the population in western Europe will be infected with Covid-19 in the next six to eight weeks.

“Omicron moves faster and wider than any (previous) variant we have seen,” he said.

Dr Kluge called for countries to mandate the use of masks indoors and to prioritise vaccination, including booster doses, of at-risk populations, including health workers and older people.

The WHO’s Geneva headquarters has previously pleaded with rich countries not to offer booster doses and to donate them instead to poorer countries where vulnerable groups have yet to be immunised.

Dr Kluge said he was greatly concerned that as Omicron moves east across Europe, the variant will take a much higher toll on countries with lower vaccination coverage rates.

In Denmark, he noted the hospital admission rate was six times higher in people who were not vaccinated compared with those who had been immunised.

