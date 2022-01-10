Taoiseach says voluntary vaccination will be maintained as 23,909 cases reported

The Taoiseach said he favours a voluntary Covid vaccination policy over mandatory jabs and has warned that the peak of the Omicron wave has yet to hit.

Micheál Martin also said he expects the country to ride out this latest wave without further restrictions but added the 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector will not be reviewed this week.

It comes as a further 23,909 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed while the number of people in hospital with the virus has surpassed 1,000 for the first time since February last year.

As of 8am today, 1,063 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, up 79 from yesterday, while 89 are in ICU.

Speaking on the latest figures, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are continuing to report “a very high level” of incidence of Covid-19 within the community and large numbers in hospitals.

He said it is essential for people to protect themselves and others.

“Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is an individual, with family and friends, and a team of healthcare workers providing care to them in very difficult circumstances.

Mr Martin was asked in Cork about reports that Nphet is considering mandatory vaccination, and that the Department of Health is to prepare a paper on the legal and ethical aspects of such a move.

Mr Martin said: "I favour the voluntary (approach). I fully respect that people will explore all issues and research them.

"But from my perspective, we have achieved one of the highest rates (of vaccination) in the world through a voluntary system.

"That is the system that we will maintain."

Ireland has a 94% vaccination rate when it comes to first and second doses, and is at 63% for booster jabs.

"I think that speaks volumes for informing the public of the benefits of vaccination and also the robust debate that has taken place with strong medical and public health contributions — not just from officialdom but from those within the academic world, those involved in medicine who have been very, very clear about the benefits of vaccination," Mr Martin said.

No easing of 8pm curfew

He ruled out any immediate easing of the 8pm hospitality curfew but said it was being kept under review.

He also said the latest wave of the pandemic is not expected to peak for at least another week or two.

"Basically, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has provided advice to member states across the EU and to public health authorities,” he said.

"They are examining that advice and they will be in a position in the next number of days to provide advice to the Government in relation to that issue.

We understand the pressures that many different sectors (of the economy) are under.

"I did mention earlier that we need to keep the pressure on the virus and that rule is there — we have to ensure that it does not spread too widely, too quickly.

"I expect that the advice from the ECDC will be interrogated by public health authorities who will advise Government within the next while in terms of any changes that should be made."

Mr Martin said he is conscious of the impact of the 8pm closure rule on the hospitality sector but he said it will take another week or two for the Omicron wave to peal.

“We have not peaked yet and the pandemic has had many twists and turns. But I am confident that if we maintain the same focus we can get through this wave,” he said.

He said it was a concern that over 1,000 people are now in hospital with the virus.