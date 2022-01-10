Surge in HSE referrals as children struggle to get GPs 

Parents across the country struggling to register their children with a GP are becoming more reliant on the HSE to find a practice for their families.

The number of children being assigned to GPs by the HSE after failing to be registered by three surgeries has grown more than 175% since 2017.

The figures come amid warnings that the shortage of GPs “will get worse if something isn’t done”.

All children aged under six are entitled to a general medical card but must register with a GP who accepts the card.

The HSE says that if a person is refused entry onto a patient list by three doctors, they will assign a GP.

Figures sent to the Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy show that across the country, the number of refusals and subsequent assignments is up 176% in five years.

In Dublin, there was 384 in 2017, rising to 1,258 in 2021, a 227% increase, while Cork saw a 111% rise from 126 to 266, and Monaghan saw a 639% increase from 33 to 244.

In its response to Ms Murphy, the HSE said that “there is a notable increase in 2020 and 2021 much of which can be directly linked to the ongoing pandemic, migration of population from cities due to remote working, difficulty in obtaining access to GPs due to restrictions etc.”

However, GPs dispute this and say the lack of access is down to Fempi (Financial Emergency Measures in Public Interests) cuts made in 2009 which have only fully been restored as of this month.

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, said there is a general capacity issue caused by the long-term effects of the cuts made across the public sector.

He said that the increase in children being refused by GPs is likely reflective of families being refused as the vast majority of GPs would not refuse the children of existing patients.

He said that gaining access to GP surgeries can be “particularly acute” for those moving to a new area.

“This pre-dates Covid and comes from Fempi years. Most GPs are taking on patients so these numbers probably reflect adults being refused as well.

“Fempi is fully reversed, which is a positive. But there will be a time gap before GPs have enough resources to deploy more doctors, so that people who are retiring can take on assistants and that we can convince people coming off training schemes to stay here.

“What has to happen now is once the dust settles, the likes of the Irish Medical Organisation have to sell general practice as a viable career and increase the GP’s willingness to take on out doctors.”

Louth-based GP Amy Morgan says that there is work to be done to ensure that there is enough GPs across Ireland.

“The College of GPs has pointed to workforce planning as a key area to address, particularly as we expand free GP care.

“There are capacity issues in GP and that is felt in some areas more keenly like rural villages or towns which may have only one GP. While Covid has shown the flexibility and adaptability of GPs, it is an extra workload.

Undeniably there is a shortage of GPs and it is going to get worse if something isn’t done. You’re looking at 700 GPs retiring soon, so we could end up 2,000 GPs short for an acceptable level of care.

“The number of GP training places is increasing, but we have to work hard to make sure GP is seen as a viable field. We’re having a lot of people finishing training and going abroad and not coming back.”

Responding to Ms Murphy’s parliamentary question, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that people who experience difficulty in finding a GP can contact the HSE.

However, he said that the HSE cannot assist those without a medical card in obtaining GP care.

“People who do not hold a medical card or GP visit card access GP services on a private basis and can make enquiries directly to any GP practice they wish to register with.

As private contractors, it is a matter for each individual GP to decide whether to accept additional private patients. The HSE has no role in assigning private patients to a GP practice.